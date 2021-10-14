Alabama couple convicted of sending undocumented workers to poultry plant

FILE – In this Dec. 12, 2019, file photo workers process chickens at the Lincoln Premium Poultry plant, Costco Wholesale’s dedicated poultry supplier, in Fremont, Neb. On Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, the Federal Reserve reports on U.S. industrial production for December. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama couple has been convicted of providing undocumented workers to a poultry processing plant for years.

Prosecutors say 31-year-old Deivin Marquitos Escalante-Vasquez and 38-year-old Crystal Gail Escalante were convicted on federal charges this week.

They were accused of using false names and vans to send workers to a Mar-Jac Poultry plant in Jasper over a three-year period. Prosecutors say the two were paid $16 million during that time.

The defense portrayed the Haleyville couple as solid citizens, and Mar-Jac says it didn’t know of any illegal activity.