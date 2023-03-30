EUTAW, Ala. (WIAT) — A member of the Eutaw City Council was recently arrested after being indicted on charges of allegedly using his office for personal gain.

Greene County District Attorney Greg Griggers confirmed that La’Jeffery Carpenter, who is also a deputy with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, was arrested Wednesday after being indicted on three counts of using his position for personal gain.

Joel Sogol, Carpenter’s attorney, confirmed his client’s arrest, adding that it allegedly happened over the city’s purchase of cellphones.

Carpenter has been a council member and deputy for nearly 11 years, coming into each position in November 2012, according to his LinkedIn profile.

No other information is available on the indictment or what specifically Carpenter is accused of doing.