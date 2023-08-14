** FILE ** In this Sept. 8, 1999 file photo, a selection of Pokemon trading cards are displayed in Scituate, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, file)

OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama correctional officer found himself behind bars Saturday after allegedly resorting to theft to “catch ’em all.”

According to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Josh Hardy completed his shift at the county jail at 7 p.m. Saturday and went to the Oxford Wal-Mart while still in his work uniform. Hardy was observed inside the store opening multiple packs of Pokemon cards and stuffing individual cards in his pockets.

Hardy began to leave the store without paying for the cards and was confronted by the store’s loss prevention officers. He then fled from the store on foot. Oxford Police responded and found Hardy at a local restaurant with the stolen Pokemon cards in his possession. Hardy was arrested for theft and taken to the Oxford City Jail.

CCSO Sheriff Matthew Wade stated Hardy was fired following the incident and released the following statement in a press release.

“It is with great embarrassment that we have to report this incident. [Hardy] has tarnished our agency and the image of all law enforcement,” Wade wrote. “As Sheriff, I promised to be transparent and hold my staff accountable to a standard higher than average citizens.”