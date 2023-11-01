DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A community activist in Dothan was arrested and is accused of having sexual relations with a child under the age of 12.

Police arrested Derrick Wayne Oliver, 45, of Dothan, and charged him with one count of first-degree rape and three counts of first-degree sodomy.

In August 2023, it was reported to the Dothan Police Department that a juvenile under the age of 12 was a victim of sex crimes that had taken place in Dothan. The police said a thorough investigation was started and arrested Oliver on Tuesday.

Oliver was booked into the Houston County Jail with a total bond of $240,000. Because of the sensitive nature of this case, no further information will be released.

Oliver has helped with the group Team Up 4 Teens in the Wiregrass, a small group of people who run nonprofits looking for sponsors and donations to help the teens who are being forgotten about in the area.