TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A basketball player set to transfer to the University of Alabama was arrested over the weekend for second-degree possession of marijuana.

On Saturday, officers received multiple complaints from residents about a large number of vehicles parked at apartment complexes off the Strip. Officers arrived and approached an occupied vehicle in the 400 block of Reed Street at 10:11 p.m. The officers smelled marijuana and asked the three men to exit the car.

According to Tuscaloosa Police, Jaykwon Walton, 21, of Pike Road in Montgomery County, informed an officer of a loaded firearm under his seat. While retrieving the firearm, the officer noticed a rolling tray, a baggie containing approximately 20 grams of marijuana and a half-rolled blunt in the passenger side floorboard.

Officers found two more loaded weapons in the vehicle and another baggie containing 12 grams of marijuana that belonged to Kameron Harris, 21, of Bessemer.

Walton committed to the Crimson Tide on March 28 but had not officially signed to be a part of the program. He was set to come to the Capstone after transferring from Wichita State. In his junior season with the Shockers, he averaged 13.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 40% from the three-point line.

Alabama basketball head coach Nate Oats released the following statement Monday afternoon:

“Alabama is no longer recruiting Jaykwon Walton and he will not be a student-athlete at The University of Alabama,” said Oats.

Walton and Harris were both charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and released after posting $500 bond.