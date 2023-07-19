Alabama Department of Corrections says a Winston County work release inmate left his assigned job and escaped on July 19. (Photo courtesy ADOC)

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are searching for an escaped inmate after he left his assigned job in Winston County early Wednesday morning.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, 36-year-old Joseph Ray Perkins left his assigned job in Haleyville around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday. Perkins is described as 5’1″ and 170 pounds with brown eyes.

Perkins was being held at the Hamilton Community Based Facility and Community Work Center after being convicted of first degree theft out of Tuscaloosa County. He was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment in 2019.

Anyone with information regarding Perkins’ location is asked to contact ADOC at 800-831-8825.