GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — The Assistant Fire Chief for the Malvern Volunteer Fire Department was arrested last month after allegedly failing to register with SORNA officers in Geneva County.

According to an arrest warrant, on July 26, Jeremy Harper was arrested in Geneva County and charged with violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA), allegedly failing to register with a SORNA officer several times a year.

Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms says Harper was arrested in Houston County in 2017 and charged with indecent exposure.

Harper’s 2017 arrest warrant alleges he exposed and “gratified the sexual desire of himself” at the intersection of Highway 52 and Brannon Stand Road in Dothan.

Houston County Judge Benjamin Lewis sentenced Harper to two years supervised probation, but court records reveal that in February 2020, Judge Lewis issued a warrant for Harper’s arrest after allegedly failing to show up for a court date. As of Tuesday night, court records still show Harper as a fugitive in Houston County.

After Harper’s most recent arrest in Geneva County, Judge Stephen Smith set his bond at $7,500.