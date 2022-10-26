PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – An armed robbery suspect wanted in Columbiana, Alabama, was arrested at a Pearl hotel on Tuesday, October 25.

Pearl police arrested Douglas York at the Econolodge. According to police, York’s vehicle was located in the parking lot of the hotel. They were able to determine his room number through an investigation with the hotel.

When officers knocked on the door, police said York’s girlfriend came out and confirmed he was in the room. Investigators entered the room and arrested York.

York is being held in the Rankin County Detention Center awaiting extradition back to Shelby County, Alabama.