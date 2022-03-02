DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A woman has been arrested, according to the Decatur Police Department, following an investigation into several recent overdose deaths in the area.

The investigation, which has taken place over the past several months, looked into overdose deaths involving illegal drugs in the Decatur area, mainly fentanyl.

Investigators with the police department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit identified 35-year-old Brittney Swift as a suspect through that investigation.

Warrants were obtained for Swift for distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance as well as a search warrant of her residence.

On Tuesday, March 1, investigators carried out that search warrant in the 600-block of Holland Court. Investigators say they found methamphetamine, Xanax, drug paraphernalia and a “trafficking amount” of fentanyl inside the home.

Swift was arrested and charged with trafficking in illegal drugs (fentanyl), distribution of a controlled substance, three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was booked into the Morgan County jail. Her bond was set at $508,300.

The Decatur Police Department says the investigation will continue and more charges are expected.