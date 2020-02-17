ADOC searching for Marshall County escaped inmate

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections is looking for escaped inmate Dustin Joel Morton who was last seen at the Elba Work Release Center.
According to ADOC, at approximately 11:20 p.m., presumedly Sunday, Morton was not counted for at his assigned area during an institutional count. Sgt. Billy Blue reported Morton missing and the escape report was issued around 2 a.m. Monday morning.
How to identify Morton
- Age:33
- AIS: 00249547
- Height: 5’10”
- Hair: Brown
- Eye color: Brown
- Scars: “List MOB”
- Clothing: Camo jacket, red and light color shirt, blue jeans and boots
Next steps
If anyone knows of Morton’s whereabouts or has information that can lead to his recapture, they are encouraged to contact ADOC-Staton Communications at 800-831-8825.
Morton was serving time for obstruction of justice-false identity.
