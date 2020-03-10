ADOC searching for escaped St.Clair inmate convicted of murder

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections is searching for missing inmate Steve Ray Murphy who was convicted for murder.

Murphy was last seen at the St.Clair Correctional Facility. His disappearance was issued at 4:09 a.m. Tuesday. There are no details of Murphy’s escape at this time.

Murphy was committed in Colbert County and was sentenced for his offense on Feb. 1, 1984.

How to identify Steve Ray Murphy:

  • Age: 64
  • AIS: 00111934
  • Height: 5’8″
  • Weight: 157 lbs
  • Hair color: Brown
  • Eye Color: Hazel
  • Clothing: Possibly white clothes

Next Steps:

If you see Murphy or have information that may lead to his recapture, you are encouraged to contact ADOC via Stanton Communications at 800-831-8825.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events