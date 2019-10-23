ADOC launches death investigation at Ventress Correctional after fatal inmate stabbing

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Alabama Department of Corrections has launched a death investigation at Ventress Correctional Facility after an inmate was stabbed fatally by other inmates.

ADOC reports that William Stanley Warren, 52, was pronounced dead by emergency medical personnel at about 5:21 p.m. CDT as he was being transported for a stab wound in the eye.

Officials say that around 5:00 p.m., a correctional officer approached a crowd of inmates and found Warren bleeding from the facial area with a stab wound to the eye. As the officer approached, the inmates dispersed, ADOC said.

Warren was taken to the health care unit for medical treatment, where staff determined he needed emergency transport to the hospital for immediate treatment. During transport, Warren died of his injuries.

Warren was serving a life sentence for a 1994 murder conviction in Marshall County, officials say.

Now, ADOC is investigating his death.

