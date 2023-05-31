PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Pelham Police Department announced it obtained eight more warrants Tuesday against a man facing child pornography charges.

Last week, Jamie Paul Hutto, 39, was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of dissemination of child pornography. According to the PPD, the new warrants include five counts of production of child pornography and three counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.

The investigation started when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children contacted the PPD’s Criminal Investigations Division regarding images transmitted by Hutto. Arrest warrants for the initial charges were obtained May 24, and his bond was set at $300,000. Hutto remains in the Shelby County Jail with bonds now totaling $690,000.