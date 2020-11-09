Additional arrests made in Gadsden narcotics investigation

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office has made additional arrests in a drug trafficking investigation out of Gadsden.

The sheriff’s office reported the arrest of Robert Terry on multiple drug charges including unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, trafficking methamphetamine, cocaine and possession of a pistol by a violent felon.

On Nov. 9, the sheriff’s office reported additional arrests made related to the case.

Dirie Carlisle, 25 of Gadsden, has been arrested and charged with four counts of trafficking methamphetamine and one count of first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana. His bond is set at $802,500.

On Oct. 14, 2020, agents with the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at 600 South 14th Street Gadsden, Ala.

The search of the residence revealed a large quantity of meth, marijuana, currency and firearms. The has been an ongoing investigation for about two months, ECSO reports. The search warrant at the residence followed a lengthy investigation involving sales of meth.

Around 4.5 pounds of meth, a quantity of marijuana, three firearms and over $63,000 in cash were seized during the investigation.

Phillip Waldrop, 40 of Altoona, has also been charged with one count of trafficking meth and one count of first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana. Waldrop is being held on a $352,500 bond.

On Oct. 15, agents with the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant in the 700 block of Edwards Road in Altoona, Ala. The search of residence revealed a large quantity of meth, currency, firearms and a quantity of marijuana. This investigation stemmed from a welfare check that Deputy Garner made at the residence, ECSO reports.

Over 2 pounds of meth, a quantity of marijuana, three guns and over $21,000 cash money were seized during the investigation.

The cases are all still ongoing and there could be additional state and federal charges, the sheriff’s office reports.

