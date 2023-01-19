Walker County Sheriff’s Office deputies on the scene of a fatal shooting near the Jefferson/Walker County line on January 19. (CBS42.com)

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Deputies are searching for a suspect in Walker Count following a fatal shooting Thursday morning.

According to an official with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, investigators are on the scene of a shooting on Graben Hill Road near the Jefferson and Walker County line.

Lt. Money with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported that assistance from the JCSO’s Star 1 helicopter has been requested as an active search is also underway in the area.

