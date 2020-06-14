A man is shot and killed while riding a bike Sunday morning, BPD conducts homicide investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a man is shot on Sunday, June 14 around midnight.

Officers from responded to a shot spotter call at approximately 12:15 a.m. of multiple shots fired in the 7600 Block of 3rd Ave South. Upon arrival, they discovered 26-year-old Lamar Harris lying in the front yard of a residence.

Harris was unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced Harris deceased.

So far, the investigation suggest Harris was riding a bicycle when he was shot.

There are no suspect in custody and investigators have not established a motive in this homicide.

If anyone has information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit @ 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.

