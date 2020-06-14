A man is shot and killed while riding a bike Sunday morning, BPD conducts homicide investigation

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
police lights

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a man is shot on Sunday, June 14 around midnight.

Officers from responded to a shot spotter call at approximately 12:15 a.m. of multiple shots fired in the 7600 Block of 3rd Ave South. Upon arrival, they discovered 26-year-old Lamar Harris lying in the front yard of a residence.

Harris was unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced Harris deceased.

So far, the investigation suggest Harris was riding a bicycle when he was shot.

There are no suspect in custody and investigators have not established a motive in this homicide.

If anyone has information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit @ 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events

TRENDING STORIES