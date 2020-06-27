Man shot, killed after possible verbal altercation, investigation underway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Detectives from the Birmingham Police Department are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was shot on Friday, June 26.

At 10:42 p.m. officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 2900 block of Avenue V. Upon arrival they discovered 26-year-old Stephon Johnson unresponsive in a room and suffering from a gunshot wound. Johnson was taken to UAB Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Full details of the dispute are unclear, but preliminary investigation suggests a verbal altercation took place amongst individuals prior to Johnson being shot, Birmingham police report.

At this time, police have no one in custody.

Birmingham Police are asking if you have any information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-777

