BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The man accused of killing a pregnant woman and her unborn child in January has died, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reported Thursday.

Andrew Haweis Goldsmith, IV led police officers on a chase Tuesday night after they attempted to arrest him at a gas station in the 1600 block of Bessemer Road. Goldsmith was wanted in connection to a shooting on Jan. 31 that left Corieonna Hines, 24, and her unborn baby dead. Two young girls, ages seven and 13, were also shot during the incident.

Birmingham Police spokesperson Truman Fitzgerald said that before he could be caught, Goldsmith jumped into a car and sped off, beginning a high-speed chase. The chase ended at the intersection of Bessemer Road and Avenue W after Goldsmith crashed into another car.

After the initial crash, Goldsmith’s car then collided with a fence in the 2200 block of Bessemer Road. After approaching the vehicle, officers found Goldsmith unresponsive in the driver’s seat and suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Goldsmith was then taken to UAB Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:29 a.m. Thursday. An autopsy will be performed to determine Goldsmith’s cause of death.