Walker County deputies make arrests during illegal gambling operation, drug distribution

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office have released on social media some of their recent busts, including breaking up a gambling operation in the Cordova area and ending possible drug distribution in Pineywoods.

For the gambling operation, investigators obtained a warrant for the 1800 block of River Road. At the location, it was discovered that a “job site” type trailer contained 24 electronic gaming slot machines.

Investigators proceeded to seize the machines and about $500 in cash. At the time of the search, there were no customers. Walker County Sheriff’s office states that they have received complaints from neighbors about increased traffic and activity and complaints from other gambling operators who are affected by the competition.

Suspect Stebbins apprehended by Walker County Sheriff’s Office deputies. (Courtesy of Walker County Sheriff’s Office)

For the bust, the SWAT and Narcotics investigators executed a search warrant for Pinedale Drive in Pineywoods.

Michael Wayne Stebbins, 59, of Pineywoods was charged with three counts of distribution of a controlled substance. He also has additional charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Suspect Michael Wayne Stebbins (Courtesy Walker County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office stated that during the arrest, investigators seized heroin and methamphetamine during the arrest.

According to the sheriff’s office, Stebbins allegedly operated daily supplying drugs to users in Pineywoods and surrounding areas.

