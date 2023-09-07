OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Oxford Police Department responded to a reported ‘active shooter’ situation Thursday.

According to OPD Chief Bill Partridge, officers responded to an active shooter at the intersection of Alabama 21 and I-20. He stated shots were fired on Alabama 21 and at the RaceTrac on Grace Street. The suspect was taken into custody at the RaceTrac.

Partridge said the shooting was caused by a “road rage incident” at the I-20 and Alabama 21 intersection. There was man out of his vehicle yelling at someone on the side of the road. Another car pulled up to help, and the man allegedly shot at the occupants in the car.

The victim suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to UAB Hospital. The suspect ran to the RaceTrac where he was taken into custody by officers. The suspect and officers were not hurt. There is no threat to the public. Partridge said he advises not to get involved with someone who has road rage and to not stop or intervene.

Partridge asked for people to avoid the area while officers work at the crime scenes. He stated the investigation is ongoing and that the department will release more information as it becomes available.