9-year-old boy critically injured after reportedly shooting himself in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A 9-year-old boy has been taken to Children’s of Alabama after he reportedly shot himself in Fairfield Thursday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Rod Mauldin of the Birmingham Police Department, officers from the department’s West Precinct responded to a call in the 5100 block of Myron Massey Boulevard at approximately 5:05 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim, who reportedly had shot himself. The child was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case.

This is a developing story.