BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Over the last nine days, Alabama has seen an uptick in violent deaths.

Between March 21 and March 29, nine deaths were reported across the state, ranging from a body found along the side of the road outside Birmingham to an officer being killed in the line of duty in Huntsville.

Here are the deaths that were reported across the state in the last week and a half:

March 21- Michael Kimbrough, 48, was shot and killed on the 5900 block of Jesse Owens Avenue.

March 22- Fredrick Carnell Sykes, 44, was shot and killed on the 3600 block of Hemlock Avenue SW.

March 25- Richard Austin Ward, Jr., 27, was found dead in a ditch in Anniston. An autopsy will be completed to determine his cause of death.

March 26- An unidentified woman was found in Lady Ann Lake in Madison. Her death is believed to be an unattended drowning, with no foul play involved.

March 26- An unidentified body was discovered on the side of the road on the 1000 block of 5th Avenue in Brighton. His cause of death is currently unknown.

March 26- Caleb Cornandus Witt, 17, was shot and killed. He was found on the 200 block of 3rd Avenue Southwest at University Crossings Apartments. Witt was a senior at Jackson Olin High School.

March 26- Demetrius Antwan Davis, Jr., 25, was shot and killed at the Circle K off the 1700 block of Tallapoosa Street.

March 28- Huntsville Police Officer Garrett Crumby was shot and killed on response to a ‘shots fired’ call. HPD Officer Albert Morin was also shot and injured and transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

March 29- An unidentified woman was shot and killed on the 3000 block of Avenue F in Birmingham. Another woman was injured, and her status is unknown.

If you have any information regarding these homicides, contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-254-1765.