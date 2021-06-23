80-year-old woman stabbed after refusing to give up purse in Bessemer carjacking

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An 80-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times after she refused to give up her purse during a reported carjacking attempt in Bessemer Tuesday.

According to the Bessemer Police Department, the carjacking occurred at a Walmart parking lot around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities say the woman “stood her ground and did not give in to the suspect’s demands.” During the carjacking, she suffered stab wounds to her leg and arm and was taken to UAB West for treatment.

Officers were able to locate the suspect nearby using security camera footage and he was arrested on first-degree robbery and assault charges. His identity is being withheld until charges are filed.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for further treatment of her injuries. No other information has been released at this time.