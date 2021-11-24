80-year-old security guard dead, 44-year-old guard hospitalized in Hueytown mine shooting

JEFFERSON Co., Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports that one victim is receiving treatment for a gunshot wound and that the body of another victim was found Wednesday after reports of a crime near Blue Creek Mine.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call transferred from Bessemer Police Department around 1 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a man shot and transported to UAB Hospital.

Medical personnel who responded to the call told JCSO that the crime was said to have happened near the 4000 block of Blue Creek Road in Hueytown, but the 44-year-old victim was able to drive to a location on Powder Plant Road and made contact with authorities there.

Though deputies went to the location, they did not find a crime scene “due to the vast area of vacant land,” according to a report on JCSO’s website.

A second report came in around 6:40 a.m. of a deceased person in the same location. When they responded to the call, deputies found the body of an 80-year-old man who had sustained gunshot wounds. The victim’s vehicle, a 2005 Cadillac Escalade SUV with Alabama tag 1CT7896, was taken from the scene.

Both men were security guards at the Blue Creek Road active strip mine. Contract workers discovered the body of the second victim at the site. JCSO reports the victim at UAB Hospital is in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding the shootings contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450.