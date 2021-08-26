8 arrested in Pell City, charged with drug possession, assault, robbery, stolen property, among other charges

PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — Wednesday evening, officers with the Pell City Police Department obtained a search warrant for a residence on 3rd Avenue North in search of an alleged assault suspect and arrested eight individuals with a variety of charges.

At approximately 4 p.m., officers observed Leander Dazhoun Carter who they had a warrant for 1st degree assault. When they arrived to a residence in the 400 block of 3rd Avenue North, they observed many other individuals who police say had weapons. Police said an odor of marijuana was coming from the house and occupied vehicles.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the residence and vehicles that were on the property. According to the Pell City Police Department, they detained eight individuals and seized eight firearms, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and cash. Some of the guns were reported stolen, authorities said.

The following individuals were arrested and charged:

Leander Dazhoun Carter, 20, of Pell City was arrested on a warrant of 1st degree assault, receiving stolen property, 2nd degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Javonta Trimaine Sanders, 22, of Pell City was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a gun and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thamarcus Emanuel Bell, 21, of Pell City was arrested on a warrant for 1st degree robbery of a business and 2nd degree possession of marijuana.

Cameron Juvane Wilkerson, 23, of Pell City was charged with unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle, 2nd degree possession of stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia and 2nd degree possession of marijuana.

Dontaevius Diangelo Johnson, 24, of Talladega was charged with 2nd degree possession of stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia and 2nd degree possession of marijuana.

Shaquila Dominaua Sanders, 27, of Pell City was charged with 2nd degree possession of stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia and 2nd degree possession of marijuana.

Damondre Lakevia Sanders, 30, of Pell City was arrested for outstanding warrants for criminal mischief and domestic violence, and new charges of 2nd degree possession of stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia and 2nd degree possession of marijuana.

A juvenile was charged with 2nd degree possession of stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia and 2nd degree possession of marijuana.

“I am very proud of our investigators, special operation’s unit and officers with the Pell City Police Department for working on these crimes that involve a violent assault that occurred less than two weeks ago in Glenn City,” said Chief Paul A. Irwin Jr. in a press release. “Car burglaries in which one of the defendant’s had been breaking into vehicles in Pell City. I am certain that some of these stolen weapons were taken from vehicles in which the owners actually had their serial numbers. These individuals appear to be a nuisance to this quiet neighborhood in which we will continue to monitor. We look forward to future activity where we can remove stolen weapons and drugs from criminals that pose a danger to the citizens and community that has continue to plaque all communities in America.”

Chief Irwin Jr. expressed gratitude to every responding law enforcement personnel that assisted with the scene.

“This is another example of the outstanding teamwork and dedication of law enforcement in Pell City and St. Clair County,” said Irwin Jr.