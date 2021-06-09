$7,500 reward offered for information in Mississippi, Alabama Walmart arsons

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers announced a reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to the arrests of the persons responsible for four arsons in Walmart stores across Mississippi and Alabama.

The arsons are being investigated by multiple agencies including local authorities in Mississippi and Alabama as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, who is also offering $2,500 rewards for tips leading to people who set the fires.

The fires occurred on the following dates at the listed locations:

May 27: 101 East I-65 Service Road, Mobile

May 28: 5245 Rangeline Road, Mobile

June 4: 9350 US 49, Gulfport, Mississippi

June 4: 2681 CT Switzer Sr. Drive, Biloxi, Mississippi

To be eligible for the reward offered by MCCS, an individual with a tip must contact them either by the app, P3 Tips, their website or by calling 1-877-787-5898.

To receive the reward offered by the FBI, individuals with information can call 251-438-3674.