TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit announced Monday that a 75-year-old man had been arrested and charged with first-degree sexual abuse.

Last Friday, John Leslie Chase was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail following an investigation. Anyone who may have been a victim of Chase’s is encouraged to contact the VCU at 205-464-8690.

Due to the nature of the alleged crime, limited information was released.