SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) — A man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of his wife Thursday, according to the Scottsboro Police Department (SPD).

According to the SPD, Alvin Dean Cornelison, 75, of Scottsboro was arrested for murder after a confession.

The department said officers responded to a call in the 600 block of S. Market Street in Scottsboro at 7:57 a.m. Thursday. According to an SPD spokesperson, a man, later identified as Cornelison, told officers that he killed his wife.

SPD said after further investigation Cornelison was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the incident. Cornelison is currently being held at the Jackson County Jail. His bond has not been set at this time.