BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility died Thursday, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reports.

Charles Brasewell, 72, was reportedly found unresponsive in the prison infirmary in Bessemer at 4:48 a.m. Thursday, where he was being treated for “multiple significant health issues.” At 5:06 a.m., Brasewell was pronounced dead.

The coroner’s office reported that while no evidence of trauma or foul play was found in connection to Brasewell’s death, its cause has not been determined yet. Brasewell was serving a life sentence at Donaldson on a 1986 robbery conviction out of Covington County.

Brasewell’s death marks the second death at Donaldson this month. There have been a total of 10 deaths at the prison so far in 2023, none of which were the result of foul play, according to the coroner’s office.

The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the circumstances surrounding Brasewell’s death.