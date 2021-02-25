72-year-old Hoover man charged with sex abuse, child pornography possession

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — After a two-month long investigation, officers with the Hoover Police Department have arrested a man accused of harvesting more than 300 images of possible child pornography.

Michael John Carter, 72 of Hoover, was arrested and charged with first-degree sexual abuse and possession of obscene matter.

According to the HPD, police received a tip back in January about a man using the internet to solicit children for sexual encounters. The Hoover Police Special Victims Unit then began an investigation and collected additional evidence related to the case.

Detectives reportedly discovered 377 images of possible child porn on electronic devices belonging to Carter. In addition, investigators interviewed a teenage relative of Carter who disclosed that they were a victim of sexual abuse by the suspect at his Hoover residence about four years ago.

As of Thursday, Carter remains in the Bessemer Division of the Jefferson County Jail on a $600,000 bond. Due to the sensitivity of the case, police were not able to release the age of the victim.