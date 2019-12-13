7-year-old alerts Alabama police to family member’s stabbing

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama say they received a 911 call from a 7-year-old who reported a family member had been stabbed in their home.

Brookside police Chief Mike Jones told news outlets that officers responded to a home Wednesday and found a man with severe lacerations. The victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The 7-year-old, as well as a 2-year-old, had been left there while the suspect and his mother escaped. Police identified the suspect as the victim’s father, James Alvis. Jones says the two were arguing when Alvis slashed him. He’s charged with domestic violence.

LATEST POSTS