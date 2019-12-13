7-year-old alerts Alabama police to family member’s stabbing

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama say they received a 911 call from a 7-year-old who reported a family member had been stabbed in their home.
Brookside police Chief Mike Jones told news outlets that officers responded to a home Wednesday and found a man with severe lacerations. The victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
The 7-year-old, as well as a 2-year-old, had been left there while the suspect and his mother escaped. Police identified the suspect as the victim’s father, James Alvis. Jones says the two were arguing when Alvis slashed him. He’s charged with domestic violence.
LATEST POSTS
- 1 shot dead at plant near Atlanta; suspect caught in Birmingham at bus station
- Microsoft reveals Xbox Series X
- Echols Middle School on lockdown due to ‘possible threat’
- Teen charged in deadly Bramblett crash in Auburn faces bond revocation for driving citations
- 13-year-old arrested in murder of NYC college student from Charlottesville