CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two day human trafficking and prostitution sting has led to the arrest of seven people.

According to the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office, the operation was focused on “identifying suspects who were possibly trafficking persons for sex or receiving financial gain from prostitution as well as identifying persons that were possibly being forced into sexual servitude, and take those persons out of that environment.”

Below is a list of those arrested (pictured above from left to right) and the charges they face:

Brenton Jacob Herbert was charged with 2nd degree human trafficking, possession of a contolled substance and possession of drug paraphanalia.

Graham Hopkins Gunn was charged with solicitaion of prostitution.

Michael Brandon Davis was charged with 2nd degree human trafficking.

Frank Lee Johnson was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphanalia and solicitaion of prostitution.

Jason Dudley Masingo was charged with solicitation of prostitution and resisting arrest.

Two others were arrested but their names and mugshots were not provided.

Investigators also seized one vehicle, about 34 grams of meth, and $8,290 in cash in relation to the trafficking methamphetamine charge.