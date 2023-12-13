BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Seven individuals were arrested on drug, gun and fraud charges, U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona announced Wednesday.

According to Escalona, a federal grand jury indicted 10 individuals on drug, gun, and fraud charges in November.

Jamar Clay, 36, of Anniston, and Jonathan McRath, 39, of Anniston, were charged with conspiracy to distribute or possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, counts of distribution of methamphetamine and counts of use of a communication facility to commit a drug trafficking crime.

Demarcus Brown, 39, of Anniston, was charged with conspiracy to distribute or possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and counts of distribution of methamphetamine.

Donarius Kincaid, 38, of Anniston, and Brandon Jernigan, 30, of Anniston, were charged with conspiracy to distribute or possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and counts of use of a communication facility to commit a drug trafficking crime.

Hantson Clark, 32, of Tuscaloosa, was charged with conspiracy to distribute or possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl and counts of use of a communication facility to commit a drug trafficking crime.

Raregus Rice, 40, of Tuscaloosa, was charged with wire fraud and falsely representing a Social Security number.

The following three were already in custody:

Michael Boone, 33, of Montgomery, was charged with conspiracy to distribute or possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Terrence Stevens, 40, of Anniston, was charged with conspiracy to distribute or possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, counts of use of a communication facility to commit a drug trafficking crime, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Yannick Woolf, 34, of Anniston, was charged with conspiracy to distribute or possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl and counts of use of a communication facility to commit a drug trafficking crime.

The maximum penalty for distribution of a controlled substance and for possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime is life in prison. The maximum penalty for use of a communication facility to commit a drug trafficking crime is four years in prison.

The maximum penalty for being a felon in possession of a firearm is 15 years in prison. The maximum penalty for wire fraud is 20 years in prison, and the maximum penalty for falsely representing a Social Security number is five years in prison.