6th suspect arrested in shooting death of 17-year-old Ramsay High Scool student

Rodriquez T. Allen, Sixth suspect arrested in the murder of Ramsay High School student 17-year-old Stanley Turner II

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As the investigation continues, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has made a sixth arrest in the murder of 17-year-old Stanley Turner II.

20-year-old Rodriquez T. Allen from McCalla, was arrested Nov. 29, 2019, and has been charged with murder and first-degree robbery. He is being held at the Shelby County Jail on bonds totaling $500,000.

Allen along with Jamicah Jordan, Jakobi Witherspoon, Aja Whitt, Jamaal Phillips and another male juvenile are all charged with murder and first-degree robbery in the death of Turner II.

On October 20, deputies found Turner II dead in the parking lot in his vehicle at the Sonesta Extended Stay Suites from an apparent gunshot wound.

This is still an ongoing homicide investigation