66-year-old man charged in teen’s shooting death at family gathering in Center Point

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 66-year-old Birmingham man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a teen at a family gathering in Center Point last week.

A 17-year-old died Thursday in a shooting at a Center Point home in the 300 block of 19th Court Northeast. The shooting stemmed from an argument that began during a family gathering, detectives say.

Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Curtis Williams for manslaughter. Williams was booked into jail and released on a $30,000 bond.

Deputies say the teen victim and Williams were not directly related.

No further information is available as of Monday at noon.