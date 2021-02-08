66-year-old man charged in teen’s shooting death at family gathering in Center Point

Curtis Williams (Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 66-year-old Birmingham man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a teen at a family gathering in Center Point last week.

A 17-year-old died Thursday in a shooting at a Center Point home in the 300 block of 19th Court Northeast. The shooting stemmed from an argument that began during a family gathering, detectives say.

Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Curtis Williams for manslaughter. Williams was booked into jail and released on a $30,000 bond.

Deputies say the teen victim and Williams were not directly related.

No further information is available as of Monday at noon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

