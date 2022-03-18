JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Over 30 pounds of marijuana and $65,000 in cash were among the items recovered during a search warrant in Jacksonville Wednesday.

According to the Jacksonville Police Department, officers served a search warrant at a home in the 700 block of Mount Street NW in Jacksonville Wednesday. In addition to the marijuana and cash, 2 kilograms of the drug Kratom and a loaded gun were found.

“The Jacksonville Police Department and its partners will continue to aggressively enforce the law and arrest drug dealers who intend to distribute substances that harm our community,” a message on the JPD Facebook page read. “This is a clear warning to those individuals who have set up shop in the City of Jacksonville — if you continue your illegal practices, you will be next.”

Anyone who knows of criminal drug dealing being done in Jacksonville are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP(7867). All calls are anonymous.