ARGO, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Friday morning.

According to the JCSO, deputies were called to the 8800 block of Gadsden Highway at 10:35 a.m. to assist the Argo Police Department in investigating a domestic shooting. The JCSO stated witnesses said a 62-year-old man was shot to death by his ex-wife.

Grace Dunaway Yancey, 58, has been charged with intentional murder. Yancey was taken into custody and moved to the Jefferson County Jail where she is being held with no bond. The JCSO is still determining the motive for the shooting.