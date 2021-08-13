61-year-old Bessemer inmate serving life dies after sustaining head injury

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility died Thursday after suffering a head injury the previous day.

Johnnie Lee James, 61, sustained a head injury on Wednesday when he fell to the floor in a day space area of the prison. He died the next day at approximately 3:35 p.m. at UAB Hospital according to Bill Yates, Chief Deputy Coroner in Jefferson County.

James, who was serving a life sentence for a 2002 murder conviction out of Russell County, is the seventh inmate to have died at the facility since July 5.

The Alabama Department of Corrections – Intelligence and Investigations is investigating the circumstances surrounding James’ death.

