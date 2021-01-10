$60K worth of fentanyl seized during JeffCo traffic stop, ‘thousands of lives saved’

Unidentified driver who was arrested and charged with multiple felonies during a Brookside Police traffic stop Saturday night (Brookside Police).

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Brookside Police narcotics agents seized over two pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop Saturday night, officers report.

Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, agents stopped a car on Cherry Avenue near Bivins. Brookside Police’s K9 Axl detected narcotics inside the car. Officers then searched the car and recovered 2.48 pounds of fentanyl, 3.9 grams of meth, suboxone, pills, syringes, digital scales, baggies used to package narcotics for sale, and a wide variety of drug paraphernalia, they reported.

The amount of fentanyl seized could have “[killed] nearly every resident of Jefferson County,” former North Alabama U.S. Attorney Jay Town posted on Twitter about the case.

“The Fentanyl compound tested is the same substance identified as the #1 cause of overdose deaths in the US with an estimated street value of more than $60,000,” Brookside Police wrote on Facebook about the case. “There is no doubt, the officers involved in the Brookside drug trafficking case saved thousands of lives by capturing this shipment.”

The driver, who has not been identified, was charged with multiple felonies including drug trafficking of meth and fentanyl, possession of controlled substances, DUI, drug paraphernalia, and illegal possession of prescription medication.

The investigation in this case continues.