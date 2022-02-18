BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — There is a $6,000 reward being offered for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect responsible for the robbery and murder of a store clerk earlier this month in Talladega County.

On Feb. 9, 27-year-old Sri Satya Krishna Chitturi was shot and killed during a robbery at the Crown Service Station. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore has announced his department would be offering $5,000 for information on Chitturi’s death. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is also offering a $1,000 reward.

Investigators are seeking any information on the suspect, who is described as a man standing approximately 6’ to 6’2”, with a slender build wearing black clothing, an Air Jordan backpack, with black and white Nike shoes.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect or his whereabouts, please immediately call the police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP.