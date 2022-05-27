ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are investigating an early morning shooting that occurred at a graduation party in Anniston Friday.

According to Anniston Police, six people were hit by gunfire at the party on 1204 Front St. None of the injuries are considered life threatening. Police said 150 people from all over the area were in attendance.

Multiple vehicles were hit by stray bullets and at least one person was injured leaving the scene.

Several firearms and dozens of shell casings were recovered.

The case is ongoing. If you have any information, contact the APD Investigative Division at 256-240-4000.