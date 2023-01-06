BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A federal grand jury indictment was unsealed charging six Alabama residents and five other people across the U.S. in a multi-million dollar wagering excise tax evasion scheme Friday.

The scheme involved management of an illegal sports-betting organization, per the 114-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court. According to the indictment, Timothy Pughsley, 51, of Birmingham started operating a bookmaking business at least 17 years ago that became known as “Red44.”

The bookmaking and betting activities occurred via an offshore server in Costa Rica. The defendants allegedly are senior agents or founding members in the organization. The indictment alleges Red44 accepted hundreds of millions of dollars in wages from 2019-21.

Pughsley is charged with 38 counts of tax evasion, one count of conspiring to operate an illegal sports-betting organization, one count of conspiring to commit money laundering and four counts of money laundering.

Christopher Burdette, 30, of Chelsea is charged with six counts of tax evasion, one count of conspiring to operate an illegal sports-betting organization, one count of conspiring to commit money laundering and one count of money laundering.

Nathanael Burdette, 36, of Birmingham is charged with six counts of tax evasion, one count of conspiring to operate an illegal sports-betting organization, one count of conspiring to commit money laundering and two counts of money laundering.

Jonathan Lind, 44, of Birmingham is charged with six counts of tax evasion, one count of conspiring to operate an illegal sports-betting organization, one count of conspiring to commit money laundering and two counts of money laundering.

Thomas Zito, 57, of Vestavia Hills is charged with six counts of tax evasion, one count of conspiring to operate an illegal sports-betting organization, one count of conspiring to commit money laundering and one count of money laundering.

Christopher Donaldson, 46, of Trussville is charged with one count of conspiring to operate an illegal sport-betting organization and one count of conspiring to commit money laundering.

The announcement was made by U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona, Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation Assistant Special Agent in Charge Lisa Fontanette, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge Katrina Berger. IRS Criminal Investigations and Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case.