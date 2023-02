MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) – A $5,000 cash reward has been posted for information related to a July homicide, Montgomery Police say.

David Werking, 19, was fatally shot near the Atlanta Highway and Perry Hill Road intersection at 12 a.m. on July 12, 2022.

Werking’s family is offering $4,000 in return for information related to the homicide. Central Alabama Crimestoppers is offering an additional $1,000.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 334-215-7867