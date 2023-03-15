SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 59-year-old man was discovered dead from multiple gunshot wounds Wednesday morning.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Shelby County 911 received a report at 8:32 a.m. of a person shot at their residence in the 2500 block of Highway 311 in south Shelby County. Deputies responded to the scene and found Robert Etress, of Shelby, dead.

The SCSO is investigating the death. Sheriff John Samaniego asks anyone with additional information to contact the SCSO at 205-670-6000 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.