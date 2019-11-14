57-year-old homicide victim identified, suspect charged with murder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Suspect David Scarborough, 48, of Birmingham has been arrested and charged for murder. Investigators learned that the homicide stemmed from an argument-turned-shooting.

The incident happened Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at 11:37 p.m. Birmingham police officers from the east precinct located a victim lying in the front yard unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound at the 3800 block of 29th Court North. The victim, who was identified as 57-year-old Efrem Fulford of Birmingham, was transported to UAB hospital by Birmingham Fire and Rescue for treatment.

Fulford later succumbed to his injury and was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Officers later discovered that another person was found inside the residence and was also suffering from a gunshot wound. They were taken to UAB hospital also by Birmingham Fire and Rescue for treatment and it was discovered that he was suspect Scarborough.

At the time, Scarborough was in critical condition but he recovered from his injury. He will be transferred from UAB hospital to the custody of the Jefferson County Jail.

