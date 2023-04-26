BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 56-year-old Birmingham man died early Wednesday morning after he was found lying in front of the Food Mart in the 2200 block of Bessemer Road.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, officers were dispatched just before 2 a.m. to the Food Mart on a separate call. While at the Food Mart, officers observed Richard Mark Carter, and he requested medical attention.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel arrived on the scene and transported Carter to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Hospital staff pronounced him dead.

Though BFR personnel believed the Carter was stabbed, the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy that determined he was shot. BPD detectives used Shot Spotter as a resource and discovered Carter was possibly shot at Western Trace apartments.

There is no suspect in custody. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.