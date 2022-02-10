CENTRE, Ala. (WIAT) — Centre Police announced a 51-year-old woman was charged with abuse-neglect of a disabled person on Monday.

According to police, Betty Jean Glover, 51, was arrested after the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a report of abuse at a group home. Investigators with the sheriff’s office determined the group home was within city limits of Centre and Centre Police took over.

Investigators with the police department made contact with Glover Monday morning and police claimed she voluntarily underwent questioning in the case. Glover was then booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center.