$5,000 reward offered in unsolved 2016 Gadsden slaying

GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) — Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward in hopes of generating fresh leads in a 2016 Gadsden slaying.

AL.com reports that the reward announced this week is for information leading to an arrest in the killing of 52-year-old Jerry Wayne Davis Jr. He was found dead on Jan. 26, 2016, in a wooded area near Interstate 759. Passersby had discovered his body as they were riding on a trail.

Davis had no ID on him, but someone who knew him alerted police after reading about the body being discovered. He was then positively identified.