BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama is asking the public for information about a Family Dollar robbery in exchange for a cash reward.

According to a report filed with the Birmingham Police Department, an armed robbery occurred Monday at the Family Dollar located in the 5400 block of 1st Avenue North. Two Police said two armed male suspects entered the store just after 9 p.m. Detectives obtained photos of the suspects from surveillance video.

The first suspect was dressed in all black with a white shirt over his head and face. He was carrying a blue tote bag over his shoulder and wearing white tennis shoes. The second suspect was wearing a red long-sleeved shirt with the number “23” on the left sleeve, black shorts and white Nike tennis shoes.

If you recognize one of the suspects or have any information about this robbery, please contact Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at (205) 254-7777. You can remain anonymous. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.