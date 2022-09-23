BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a robbery suspect.

The robbery occurred Tuesday in the 2000 block of Green Springs Highway at a gas station. The suspect entered the business brandishing a firearm and demanded money from a customer. The suspect then discharged the firearm before exiting the store.

Once outside, the suspect pointed the firearm at another individual and demanded money from them before fleeing in a white Chevrolet four-door sedan. Detectives obtained a photo from surveillance video and are asking the public for help with identifying the person.

If you recognize this person or know anything about this robbery, please contact Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama. You remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a CASH REWARD of up to $5,000.